Bhopal Metro: Take A Note Before Boarding-- There Is No Insurance Cover For Commuters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Metro, projected as a modern and safe mode of urban transport, is allegedly putting the lives and financial security of over 10,000 daily commuters at risk by operating without any passenger accident insurance cover.

While metro services have begun on the city's tracks and commuters are paying the full fare, a basic safety safeguard followed by almost every major metro system in the country is still missing in Bhopal.

Unlike other major metro systems in India, Bhopal Metro passengers currently travel without any accident insurance protection. While commuters are paying the full ticket fare, there is no financial safeguard in place in case of injuries, accidents, or unforeseen incidents during the journey.

This has raised No policy yet serious questions about passenger safety and accountability.

Experts stress that passengers insurance is a basic safety standard in any modern mass. transit system and should be implemented from day one of commercial operations. When questioned, metro officials stated that the insurance facility would be introduced after the automatic ticketing system becomes operational.

However, crities argue that safety measures should not depend on ticket-ing technology. How Other Metro Cities Protect Passengers In most Indian metro networks, accident insurance is automatically bundled with tickets or smart cards.

This ensures compensation to passengers or their families in case of mishaps. Bhopal Metro, however, has yet to announce or implement any such policy.