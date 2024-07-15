MP: 9-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Street Dog In Morena; Bite Cases Rise During Monsoon

Representative Image | Forbes

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Dog bite cases have witnessed a rapid rise during monsoon. Four different incidents of dog bites were reported on Monday in MP’s Morena district and surrounding areas.

With the onset of the rainy season, incidents of dog bites have surged significantly in the area. All victims were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Four incidents, four injured

In the Sanjay Colony of Morena city, 50-year-old Soni, alias Kedar, son of Chhidi Singh Jatav, was bitten by a stray dog while on his way to buy milk. He sustained injuries to his leg.

In another incident, 9-year-old Anuj, son of Sonu Kushwaha, was attacked by a stray dog while playing outside his home in Surjanpur village. The attack left the boy severely injured.

Similarly, 30-year-old Manish, son of Radhakrishnan Dandautia, was bitten on his right leg by a stray dog while heading to his farm in Surjanpur village.

Additionally, 25-year-old Sunil, son of Asaram Mahour, was attacked by a stray dog in his village of Atarsuma, close to Morena city, resulting in injuries.

Injured sent to district hospital for treatment

All the injured were rushed to the district hospital by their families. Emergency duty doctors and nursing staff provided immediate treatment, including administering anti-rabies injections.