 MP News: Powerloom Trader Duped Of Over ₹1 Lakh On Pretext Of High-Return Online Trading, Cyber Cell Recovers Money In Time — Know How
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Powerloom Trader Duped Of Over ₹1 Lakh On Pretext Of High-Return Online Trading, Cyber Cell Recovers Money In Time — Know How

MP News: Powerloom Trader Duped Of Over ₹1 Lakh On Pretext Of High-Return Online Trading, Cyber Cell Recovers Money In Time — Know How

A powerloom trader was cheated of ₹1.68 lakh after being promised high returns in online trading. After realising the fraud, he reported it on the cyber helpline 1930. Quick action by the police cyber cell led to the fraudster’s bank account being frozen and ₹1.9 lakh being recovered and returned to the victim.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A powerloom trader was cheated of ₹1.68 lakh after being lured with the promise of high returns in online trading on Monday in Burhanpur.

The incident came to light on Monday, though quick action by the police cyber cell helped recover the money and return ₹1.9 lakh to the victim.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Drunk Man Caught Dancing On Elevated Pole Of Rani Kamlapati Bridge; Shocked Commuters...
article-image

According to information, the victim, Iliyas (name changed), a resident of the Daudpura area, was offered a trading investment scheme that promised returns of nearly ₹5 lakh.

Attracted by the offer, he transferred the amount to the fraudster’s bank account. When he later tried to get his money back and failed, he suspected fraud.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Getting Married In February 2026? Fact Check
Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Getting Married In February 2026? Fact Check
Priyanka Chopra Reveals 'Desi Kadha' Is Nick Jonas' Favourite Remedy To Recover From Flu
Priyanka Chopra Reveals 'Desi Kadha' Is Nick Jonas' Favourite Remedy To Recover From Flu
Facing A Leopard? Key Safety Measures Residents Must Know Amid Rising Conflicts In Pune
Facing A Leopard? Key Safety Measures Residents Must Know Amid Rising Conflicts In Pune
Saudi Arabia Receives Snowfall For The First Time In 30 Years: Know Why Is It Snowing In The Desert
Saudi Arabia Receives Snowfall For The First Time In 30 Years: Know Why Is It Snowing In The Desert

The trader immediately contacted the cyber crime helpline number 1930 and lodged a complaint. The case was then sent to the cyber help desk at Kotwali police station. Under the guidance of SP Devendra Patidar, the complaint was registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Read Also
MP News: Over 40 Youths Duped Of Crores By Postal Employee On Pretext Of Jobs In Burhanpur, Accused...
article-image

Cyber Cell in-charge Pritam Singh Thakur and his team acted quickly, froze the fraudster’s bank account, and recovered the cheated amount. The money was later returned to the victim.

SP Devendra Patidar urged citizens to stay alert and avoid clicking on suspicious links, emails, or APK files, and to report any online fraud immediately for timely action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Data Leaked On Dark Net, Police Open Window To Register Complaints

Bhopal News: Data Leaked On Dark Net, Police Open Window To Register Complaints

MP News: BJP City Vice President Anju Bhargava Abuses, Assaults Visually Impaired Woman; Accuses Her...

MP News: BJP City Vice President Anju Bhargava Abuses, Assaults Visually Impaired Woman; Accuses Her...

Bhopal News: Professional Blood Donor Nexus Blamed For HIV-Infected Blood In Satna District Hospital

Bhopal News: Professional Blood Donor Nexus Blamed For HIV-Infected Blood In Satna District Hospital

MP News: Powerloom Trader Duped Of Over ₹1 Lakh On Pretext Of High-Return Online Trading, Cyber...

MP News: Powerloom Trader Duped Of Over ₹1 Lakh On Pretext Of High-Return Online Trading, Cyber...

MP News: Over 40 Youths Duped Of Crores By Postal Employee On Pretext Of Jobs In Burhanpur, Accused...

MP News: Over 40 Youths Duped Of Crores By Postal Employee On Pretext Of Jobs In Burhanpur, Accused...