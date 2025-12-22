MP News: Powerloom Trader Duped Of Over ₹1 Lakh On Pretext Of High-Return Online Trading, Cyber Cell Recovers Money In Time — Know How

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A powerloom trader was cheated of ₹1.68 lakh after being lured with the promise of high returns in online trading on Monday in Burhanpur.

The incident came to light on Monday, though quick action by the police cyber cell helped recover the money and return ₹1.9 lakh to the victim.

According to information, the victim, Iliyas (name changed), a resident of the Daudpura area, was offered a trading investment scheme that promised returns of nearly ₹5 lakh.

Attracted by the offer, he transferred the amount to the fraudster’s bank account. When he later tried to get his money back and failed, he suspected fraud.

The trader immediately contacted the cyber crime helpline number 1930 and lodged a complaint. The case was then sent to the cyber help desk at Kotwali police station. Under the guidance of SP Devendra Patidar, the complaint was registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Cyber Cell in-charge Pritam Singh Thakur and his team acted quickly, froze the fraudster’s bank account, and recovered the cheated amount. The money was later returned to the victim.

SP Devendra Patidar urged citizens to stay alert and avoid clicking on suspicious links, emails, or APK files, and to report any online fraud immediately for timely action.