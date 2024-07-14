Maharashtra Govt Launches Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan, Yojana Free Pilgrimage For Senior Citizens | Representative Image

State government has laid the rules and regulations and eligibility to 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana' under this scheme senior citizen of poor family will allowed to go on pilgrimage free of cost for once. GR pertaining to this has been issued recently.

The government has announced a scheme in the budget for the poor senior citizens. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently announced the implementation of the "Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana" to allow senior citizens to visit important pilgrimage sites in the country for free . GR has been issued by the Department of Social Justice . Government has selected 73 Pilgrimage sites over all India and 66 pilgrimage sites of Maharashtra. Almost all important pilgrimage sites of the country and state have been included.

Under this scheme in the state and The major pilgrimage sites of the country have been included and under this scheme an eligible person will get a one-time benefit of this scheme for one of the designated pilgrimage sites , also the maximum limit for travel expenses will be 30 thousand rupees per person including Accommodation. Annual income of the beneficiary should be 2 lakh 50 thousand. Beneficiary should be a resident of Maharashtra state and should be a senior citizen above sixty years of age.

Online applications have to be submitted to avail the benefits of the scheme. Under the scheme and authorized tourist companies to organize bus travel and I.R. for train travel. C. T. C. ( IRCTC ) equivalent official Companies will be selected.The selection of the passengers will be done by the district level committee constituted at the district level. Similarly, the quota will be fixed for each district based on the population and the passengers will be selected through lottery based on the availability of applications received.

Senior citizens of all religions of the state will get the opportunity to visit the pilgrimage sites of India free of charge through the Chief Minister's Tirtha Darshan Yojana, in order to achieve peace of mind and spiritual level by going on major pilgrimages in the country .An applicant above 75 years of age will be allowed to take one of his spouse or assistant with him. A committee of 17 members has been formed under the chairmanship of the Minister of Social Justice Department at the state level for monitoring and reviewing the scheme at the state level.

Read Also Maharashtra govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 years of age in all state...

Similarly, for the implementation of the scheme, a committee of 7 members will be working at the district level under the chairmanship of the Guardian Minister, Assistant Commissioner Social Welfare will be the Member Secretary. Whereas at the state level, the Commissioner of Social Welfare will act as the nodal officer.Quote :-Chardham Yatra , Mata Vaishnavi Yatra , Amarnath Yatra are major pilgrimage sites of other religions in Hinduism in the country . Where most of the senior citizens dream of going at least once in their life , there is a latent desire to go on a pilgrimage as a pious act , but the citizens of poor and ordinary families do not fulfill their dream of going on a pilgrimage due to their financial situation , as well as having no one to accompany them and not having enough information.

The government has taken initiative to fulfill this dream. We are satisfied that the state government is doing its best to fulfill the dream of the poor and deprived society in the state, surely the government will get the blessings of the elders of the state and it will surely give energy and inspiration to the government.