Maharashtra govt announces free travel for senior citizens above 75 years of age in all state transport buses

The Maharashtra government, on the occasion of 75 years of Independence, announced free travel for the elderlies above 75 years of age in all types of buses running under the Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation.

In the Cabinet meeting held on August 23, the government approved allowing the following travel concessions in all types of buses of the Maharashtra Road Transport Corporation to the senior citizens of the state of Maharashtra:

1) Free travel concession in buses in all types of State Transport Corporation for senior citizens above 75 years.

2) 50 per cent travel discount will be admissible to all senior citizens of Maharashtra state between 65 years to 75 years in State Transport Corporation buses.

The official release further mentions that immediate action should be taken regarding the above travel concession and a report should be submitted to the government.

Toll Waiver

Meanwhile, ahead of the Ganapati festival celebrated with much fun and fair, especially in Konkan, the Shinde-Fadnavis government on Friday announced a waiver in toll collection from August 27 to September 11.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, said that the toll waiver will be on Mumbai Goa and Mumbai Bangalore highways and also on the state Public Work Department roads.