Mumbai updates: BMC installs automated flood gauges to manage waterlogging

Western Railway to introduce 20 AC, 10 non-AC local train services from October

The Western Railway is planning to introduce around 20 air-conditioned and 10 non-air-conditioned local services from October 2022 on its suburban corridor.

Currently, WR runs 1375 local services in its suburban corridor, including 48 air-conditioned local services. A senior officer of WR said, "Keep in mind the convenience of non-air-conditioned comments. We are planning to introduce some more non-AC services, which will be incorporated into the new time table likely to come up in October 2022."

Further speaking about the details of these services, the officials said, "Most of these services will be introduced on Churchgate Virar section. As of now, on average, 30 lakh passengers daily use the local services operated by Western Railway."