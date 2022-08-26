Mumbai updates: BMC installs automated flood gauges to manage waterlogging

Western Railway to introduce 20 AC, 10 non-AC local train services from October
The Western Railway is planning to introduce around 20 air-conditioned and 10 non-air-conditioned local services from October 2022 on its suburban corridor.
Currently, WR runs 1375 local services in its suburban corridor, including 48 air-conditioned local services. A senior officer of WR said, "Keep in mind the convenience of non-air-conditioned comments. We are planning to introduce some more non-AC services, which will be incorporated into the new time table likely to come up in October 2022."
Further speaking about the details of these services, the officials said, "Most of these services will be introduced on Churchgate Virar section. As of now, on average, 30 lakh passengers daily use the local services operated by Western Railway."
Commuters, all trains on Central Railway's main, harbour lines are plying smoothly. Check the latest update here
To tackle waterlogging, BMC installs automated flood gauges
Many low-lying areas like Andheri Subway get inundated every monsoon. To measure waterlogging levels across the city, the BMC has started installing flood gauges with sensors at 100 locations at Rs 2.32 crore price tag.
In the first phase, the instrument has been installed at 25 flooding spots. These sophisticated gauges will send alerts to the civic body's storm water drain (SWD) as well as the disaster management cell from next week.
The installation of flood gauges at 75 spots is underway. It would help the civic authorities to plan and tackle flooding in the specific area more effectively, said the civic officials.
Read more about what Mumbai's civic body is doing to control waterlogging here
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)