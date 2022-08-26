e-Paper Get App

After 26/11-like attack, Mumbai police's traffic helpline receives another message about avoiding `Somalia-type' attack

Last week the traffic helpline number had received several messages threatening of another "26/11-like" attack in the city.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Photo credit: IANS

The traffic helpline of Mumbai Police has received a WhatsApp message from an international number advising the force to take care to avoid a "Somalia-type attack" in India, an official said on Friday.

The latest message did not issue any threat but police are investigating its source, the official said.

Terror group Al-Shabaab recently attacked the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital.

The message, though, did not make it clear which incident in the African country it was referring to.

