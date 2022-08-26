Navi Mumbai: Families of deceased municipal employees get jobs on compassionate grounds

Families of deceased municipal employees get jobs on compassionate grounds | Amit Srivastava

For the first time since 2018, the Families of 13 deceased municipal employees get jobs on compassionate grounds at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

There is a provision to accommodate the eligible families of officers and employees who have died while in the service of NMMC on compassionate grounds.

According to senior civic officials, such proposals have been pending since 2018. The municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar instructed the administration to pay attention to this matter on a priority basis.

Following Bangar's direction, for the first time since 2018, the eligible families of 13 officers and employees who died while in municipal service have been given appointment letters for the post of clerk-typist.

In the last year, a total of 467 employees have gotten the benefit of Assured Pragati Yojana of which 292 were promoted to officer rank including Deputy Commissioner in Class 1 to Class 3.

Early this week, 3 drivers were appointed to the post of clerk-typist on transfer as per their educational and other necessary qualifications.