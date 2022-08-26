e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Families of deceased municipal employees get jobs on compassionate grounds

Families of deceased employees have gotten jobs on compassionate grounds for the first time since 2018; a civic official said many such proposals had been pending since then.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Families of deceased municipal employees get jobs on compassionate grounds | Amit Srivastava

For the first time since 2018, the Families of 13 deceased municipal employees get jobs on compassionate grounds at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

There is a provision to accommodate the eligible families of officers and employees who have died while in the service of NMMC on compassionate grounds.

According to senior civic officials, such proposals have been pending since 2018. The municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar instructed the administration to pay attention to this matter on a priority basis.

Following Bangar's direction, for the first time since 2018, the eligible families of 13 officers and employees who died while in municipal service have been given appointment letters for the post of clerk-typist.

In the last year, a total of 467 employees have gotten the benefit of Assured Pragati Yojana of which 292 were promoted to officer rank including Deputy Commissioner in Class 1 to Class 3.

Early this week, 3 drivers were appointed to the post of clerk-typist on transfer as per their educational and other necessary qualifications.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Families of deceased municipal employees get jobs on compassionate grounds

RECENT STORIES

Four killed, including constable, in Tucson apartment shooting

Four killed, including constable, in Tucson apartment shooting

Mumbai updates: BMC installs automated flood gauges to manage waterlogging

Mumbai updates: BMC installs automated flood gauges to manage waterlogging

Active cases of COVID remain above 800 in Navi Mumbai

Active cases of COVID remain above 800 in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Families of deceased municipal employees get jobs on compassionate grounds

Navi Mumbai: Families of deceased municipal employees get jobs on compassionate grounds

Paryushan Parva: 8 days, 8 challenges application through awareness

Paryushan Parva: 8 days, 8 challenges application through awareness