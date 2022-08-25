Mosquito breeding spots: Notices to 8,437 residents, over Rs 9L collected in fines

BMC headquarters in Mumbai | FPJ Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices to 8,437 residents, commercial establishments and societies for not destroying and checking spaces that are responsible for mosquito breeding. The BMC has also initiated legal action against 594 societies that did not take action after the issuance of notices, while Rs 9,22,800 was collected in the form of penalties.

From January 1, 2022, to August 19, the BMC found 7,484 Anopheles mosquito breeding spots in Mumbai. Anopheles mosquitoes are responsible for spreading malaria. Similarly, the civic body also found 47,931 Aedes mosquito breeding spots across the city. Aedes mosquitoes spread dengue.

Every monsoon, the insecticide department of the BMC carries out a ward-wise inspection of all private, commercial and public spaces within their jurisdiction to ensure there is no active breeding spot present.

According to BMC data, between January 1 to August 22, a total of 2,315 cases of malaria have been reported in Mumbai, while 289 cases of dengue came to the fore. The civic body has been appealing to people to take precautions but warnings are being ignored. According to BMC officers, their ward-wise employees of the insecticide department who visited the buildings, chawls and commercial establishments noticed that water is accumulated on the lids of water tanks and in pits, garages or houses which increases mosquito breeding. The BMC has also removed 10,738 unused vehicle tires as well as 2,84,963 odd articles from the premises and rooftops.

BMC insecticide officer Rajan Naringrekar said, “There are three types of notices that we issue. We informed the residents of the mosquito breeding spots that need to be tackled within 3, 5 or 7 days. We initiate legal action against those who don't comply. The second type of notice is issued when people cant tackle spots like drinking water tanks of the society. In the third situation, we issue notices to those who have excavated illegal borewells or constructed a water fountain. We tell them to remove such illegal constructions. If a person doesn't comply within the stipulated time we move to the metropolitan court and issue summons.” Naringrekar added that the civic body also submits documents and photos to the court which imposes penalties ranging from Rs 2000 to Rs 10,000 under the BMC Act.

