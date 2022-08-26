e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Nigerian national held with 57.5 grams of MD worth Rs 8.6 lakh in Taloja

Acting on tip-off, the Taloja police formed two teams and laid a trap behind a temple in Phase one in Taloja.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Taloja police arrested a 36-year-old Nigerian national and seized a total of 57.5 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drug worth Rs 8.5 lakh on August 26 from Phase one in Taloja. Police have received information that a Nigerian national was delivering contraband on Friday night in the Taloja area.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian national man was seen loitering suspiciously at the said place. When he was detained with the help of the team and searched in front, a total of 57.5 grams of MD drug worth Rs 8,62,000 was found with him. The Nigerian national was taken into custody and a case has been filed. He was identified as Anthony Naiemeka Okoli, 36, a resident of sector 36 in Kharghar and a native of Onistha in Nigeria. By profession, he was in the sales of clothes. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. According to police, the drug was stored in two transparent plastic packages.

