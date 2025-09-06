Indore: School Holiday Declared Today Due To Heavy Rain | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of continuous heavy rains in the district, collector Asheesh Singh has declared a holiday for all students of classes 1 to 12 of all government and non-government schools and schools receiving government grant in the district on Saturday, September 6. The holiday will also be applicable to all Anganwadi centres of the district.

The city has so far received 33.5 inches of rainfall this monsoon, just 4.5 inches short of the average quota of 38 inches. On Friday, between 8:30 AM and 8:30 PM, the city recorded 1.7 inches of rainfall. With 25 days of September still remaining, weather experts believe the city will not only achieve the target but may also witness above average rainfall this season.

Earlier this week, from Wednesday night to Thursday, the city recorded nearly 7 inches of rainfall, which is already higher than the monthly average of 6 inches for September. In the first four days of this month, the quota for September has been fulfilled.

According to the Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the next 5 to 7 days, compensating for the rainfall deficit of July and August.

The continuous downpour has also affected temperatures. On Thursday, the maximum temperature dropped to 24.0°C, which was six degrees below normal, while the minimum stood at 23.2°C, about two degrees above normal.