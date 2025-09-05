WATCH: Heavy Rains Turn Indore Roads Into Rivers, Netizens Flood Internet With Reels | Instagram

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is praised internationally for its cleanliness, however it is facing severe consequences of intermittent, but heavy rains! Overflowing drains, water-clogged roads...and the residents’ plight have become the talk of the town.

Notably, Indore has recorded 32 inches of rainfall this monsoon season. Within just 4 days of September, the city received 7 inches, surpassing the monthly average of 6 inches. With 25 days still left, the seasonal target of 38 inches is expected to be exceeded easily.

A video of river Narmada in full spate and Bhedaghat completely submerged can help in gauging the extent to water-logging in various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the rains have created havoc in the city and disrupted daily lives.

People are being forced to walk and drive through the overflowing roads and this has prompted netizens to take the issue of residents to social media through reels.

Water accumulated up to waist

One of the videos shows the water accumulated up to the waist and even submerging half of an auto rickshaw in Indore's Ban Ganga area. In the other one, the city's Gangaur Ghat was seen overflowing after overnight rains.

Several reels trolling the city also surfaced on social media. One of them termed Indore roads as ‘Indore Ki Nadi.’

In the other one, a youth was seen riding a children's bath tub as the road was completely submerged in water.

Another reel said, “Office jate jate mera visarjan ho jaye to hairan mat hona…(Don’t be surprised if my immersion happens while going to office).”

One more reel termed the overflowing bridge at Indore’s Teen Imli as ‘Teen Imli Waterfall.’

Watch more such reels here:

The situation calls for immediate attention and solution to the water drainage in the city.