 MP Woman Raped By Tantrik On Pretext Of 'Ritual' To Cure Hubby's Alcohol Addiction
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tantrik (occult practitioner) was arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of a 'ritual to cure her husband's alcoholism' in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He did not stop here but went to threaten her with 'dark spirits' if she doesn't submit herself to him.

The tantrik repeatedly called her to visit him, with the last call occurring on July 10. Finally, the woman confided in her husband and reported the incident to the police.

The accused was finally arrested on Tuesday, after financially and sexually exploiting the woman for over two months. He reportedly claimed that both the woman and her husband were under the influence of dark spirits.

Tantrik raped woman on pretext of exorcism

According to information, the incident took place in Utaila village, Gwalior, on the evening of May 4, 2024. After the incident, the accused threatened that if she did not comply with his demands, he would unleash these dark spirits on her and her husband.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman from a village in Gwalior's rural area, was desperate to help her alcoholic husband. She had heard that a local occult practitioner, Har Narayan Rajouria, had successfully helped many people quit alcohol through his rituals. On July 4, the woman and her husband visited the tantrik's house.

The tantrik claimed that an exorcism was necessary for her husband and took him to a separate room. After a while, he returned and stated that the ritual was completed for her husband but also needed to be done for her. Eager to help her husband, the woman agreed. The tantrik then took her to a room and raped her under the guise of performing the ritual. He warned her that if she told anyone, the ritual would be ruined.

