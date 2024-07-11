 Indore: Tantrik Defrauds Woman Of Rs 1.10 Lakh For Conducting 'Havan'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Tantrik Defrauds Woman Of Rs 1.10 Lakh For Conducting 'Havan'

Indore: Tantrik Defrauds Woman Of Rs 1.10 Lakh For Conducting 'Havan'

He told her that he had to bring Nagmani dhoop (incense) which was kept only by police and CIDand he would need to buy it in the black market at a high cost

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 08:07 AM IST
article-image
Photo of tantrik as being captured in CCTV. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tantric defrauded a woman of Rs 1.10 lakh for conducting a havan for her son's mental well-being under the Aerodrome police station jurisdiction, an official said on Wednesday. A case for fraud was registered against the accused on Wednesday and police began a search for him.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that Prem Bai Chandel of Musakhedi lodged a complaint with the Aerodrome police, stating that a tantrik came to her on July 8. He identified himself as Santosh Baba and claimed he could read her hand and perform a havan for peace in her house. She told him that her son was stubborn and mentally unwell.

Read Also
ASI Shoots Self In Bhopal, Was Depressed Since Wife Was Diagnosed With Cancer
article-image

Baba said a Nagmani Havan would be needed for his peace of mind. He informed her that this havan required a special kind of dhoop (incense), which was only kept by the police and CID and he would need to buy it in the black market at a high cost.

He called her to Bijasen Road, took Rs 1.10 lakh from her and promised to return soon but vanished. She waited for him but he did not return. Later, she realised she had been defrauded and lodged a complaint with the police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Tantrik Defrauds Woman Of Rs 1.10 Lakh For Conducting 'Havan'

Indore: Tantrik Defrauds Woman Of Rs 1.10 Lakh For Conducting 'Havan'

MP: Cops Foil Man's Bid To Frame Business Rival In Dhar

MP: Cops Foil Man's Bid To Frame Business Rival In Dhar

MP Road Mishap: 3 Dead, 8 Injured As Speeding Truck Crashes Into Stationary Bus In Guna

MP Road Mishap: 3 Dead, 8 Injured As Speeding Truck Crashes Into Stationary Bus In Guna

MP: Temple Comes Up Overnight On Disputed Land In Alot

MP: Temple Comes Up Overnight On Disputed Land In Alot

Former Sarpanch’s Husband Murder: Murder Over Suspicion Of Illicit Relationship, Claim Sources

Former Sarpanch’s Husband Murder: Murder Over Suspicion Of Illicit Relationship, Claim Sources