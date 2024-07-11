Indore: Tantrik Defrauds Woman Of Rs 1.10 Lakh For Conducting 'Havan'

Photo of tantrik as being captured in CCTV. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tantric defrauded a woman of Rs 1.10 lakh for conducting a havan for her son's mental well-being under the Aerodrome police station jurisdiction, an official said on Wednesday. A case for fraud was registered against the accused on Wednesday and police began a search for him.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that Prem Bai Chandel of Musakhedi lodged a complaint with the Aerodrome police, stating that a tantrik came to her on July 8. He identified himself as Santosh Baba and claimed he could read her hand and perform a havan for peace in her house. She told him that her son was stubborn and mentally unwell.

Read Also ASI Shoots Self In Bhopal, Was Depressed Since Wife Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Baba said a Nagmani Havan would be needed for his peace of mind. He informed her that this havan required a special kind of dhoop (incense), which was only kept by the police and CID and he would need to buy it in the black market at a high cost.

He called her to Bijasen Road, took Rs 1.10 lakh from her and promised to return soon but vanished. She waited for him but he did not return. Later, she realised she had been defrauded and lodged a complaint with the police.