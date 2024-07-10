ASI Shoots Self In Bhopal, Was Depressed Since Wife Was Diagnosed With Cancer

UP Shocker: Youth Killed As Security Guard’s Gun Goes Off During Scuffle In Lucknow | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the traffic police posted in Bhopal allegedly shot himself to death on Wednesday. He shot himself with his licensed 315 bore rifle at around 8:30 in the morning, the police confirmed. ASI Yogendra was posted in Traffic Zone 4 of the state capital.

The initial investigation reveals ASI Yogendra was depressed due to his wife's illness for the last 2 months. His wife was recently diagnosed with cancer and has been under treatment.

The police also added, Yogendra woke up early on Wednesday morning, he did his prayers as usual and later, he went to his bedroom and shot himself. The bullet pierced his chin and got lodged in his head.

As soon as informed, the police officers reached his home in Nehru Nagar Police Line in Kamla Nagar and started the investigation. The initial investigation reveals the ASI shot himself due to depression.

A similar case was reported from Guwahati, where an IPS officer shot himself with his service pistol, minutes after his wife died of cancer.