Two Brothers Found Dead In Water Tank In MP; CCTV Clip Reveals They Were Hiding Big Petrol Cans Inside

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of two brothers were found floating in a water tank at their residence in Sehore district, only 40 km away from the capital Bhopal, on Tuesday. Shockingly, cans storing approximately 460 litres of illicit gasoline were also found hidden under the water tank.

The CCTV footage reveals that the duo died while keeping the petrol cans inside the tank.

The incident is reported to be in Gramme Bordikala, Sehore. The deceased were identified as Rahul Jayaswal and Golu Jayaswal, sons of Vishnu Jayaswal, who operated a nearby cement shop.

According to information, the incident unfolded when their brothers Pankaj and Narendra, noticed the shop did not open at its usual time of 9 AM, they returned home to enquire. The duo broke down to find the bodies of the two floating inside the tank.

Alarmed, they promptly alerted local villagers and the police about the incident.

Read Also Woman Swept Away While Crossing Swelling River To Visit Temple, Dies

Brothers Died Due To 'Suffocation'

Initial investigations disclosed the presence of approximately 460 litres of illicit gasoline stored in the tank. The gasoline was kept in cans inside the tank. CCTV footage from the room showed one brother handling the petrol cans around 3 AM. It appears that during this process, the lid op the can got accidentally opened, releasing poisonous gas. It is likely that one brother succumbed due to suffocation while attempting to address the issue, and the other met a similar fate as he entered the tank to help the other .

Authorities have secured the site and launched an inquiry into the tragic incident.