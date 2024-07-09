Woman Swept Away While Crossing Swelling River To Visit Temple, Dies

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman’s decision to take shortcut to reach the temple across a river turned out to be fatal in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. She was swept away by a sudden surge in the river's flow, leading to her tragic death. The incident occurred in Sirsod village, within the Hastinapur police station area.

The police have retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. An official report has been filed, and further investigation is underway. Police found the body of the victim near a stop dam.

According to information, the deceased is identified as Babita Sharma, a 42-year-old resident of Sirsod village. According to reports, the nearby villagers routinely crossed the river to visit the temple every morning. Although there is an alternative route to the temple, it is longer, and most villagers prefer crossing the river when the water level is low.

On Tuesday, however, the river had more water than usual. Babita, carrying her prayer plate, started crossing the river. As she reached the middle, an unexpected strong current overwhelmed her, and she was swept away.

Upon realizing the incident, villagers immediately informed the police. The police, along with local villagers, launched a search and rescue operation. After two hours of searching, Babita's body was found floating near a stop dam, approximately one kilometer from the incident site.