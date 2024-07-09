MP: Conman Dupes Company Secretary Of ₹7 Lakh; Puts Victim Under Digital House Arrest For Three Days | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another incident of digital house arrest has come to the fore on Monday as fraudsters targeted a company secretary and duped him of Rs 7 lakh after keeping him under digital house arrest for three days. The fraudsters threatened to implicate him in a false drug case after the customs caught his parcel containing drugs.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that conmen put a company secretary under digital house arrest for three days and duped him of Rs 7 lakh. The fraudsters used the same modus operandi like previous three victims were being duped.

The police took cognisance of the matter immediately and seized Rs 6 lakh on that account in which the victim’s amount had been sent. He added that in the evolving landscape of cyber-crime, conmen have found a new method named ‘Digital House Arrest’ to target people to defraud them.

They pose themselves as law enforcement officials and coerce victims into being confined digitally in their house. People should be aware of them as no authority calls people on Skype or any other video calling app and asks them to transfer money.

It is noteworthy that earlier, similar three incidents have come to light in which a doctor couple, a MBBS student and a manager of MNC were duped by conmen after keeping them under digital house arrest.

Two held for duping woman from Jaipur

A joint team of Jaipur police and city crime branch also arrested two men from Khajrana area for duping a woman bank officer from Jaipur of Rs 9 lakh a few days ago. The accused allegedly contacted the woman and threatened her of implicating in a false case and they held her under digital arrest for hours and managed to receive money from her.