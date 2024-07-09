MP: Balaghat Police Gun Down LWE Member Carrying Rs 14L Bounty

Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Balaghat police and Hawk force gunned down an area commander of Kanha Bhoramdev Committee, having reward of Rs 14 lakh on his head on Monday, said the police. The gun fight was still going on in the jungles of Balaghat at the time of filing of the report.

ADG anti-naxal operation, Jaideep Prasad informed media that the police got input that wanted Naxal Sohan alias Ayut was reaching the weekly bazaar in Kothiatola in civil dress to buy daily essentials.

The police also reached the bazaar and started searching for him, but he fled from the market.

Then, the police got another input that many of LWE members are crossing the jungle nearby. The police identified them and asked them to stop. On this they opened fire on the police and the police retaliated.

After the encounter, police searched the area and found the body of the Naxal Sohan.

The other members had run away into the jungle, but they were still combating the police in the jungle. The police suspects that more Naxals had got injured and few more had died in the encounter.

The Naxal was resident of Sukma, Chhattisgarh, and he was an expert in preparing explosives. He was involved in anti national activities in MP, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

The police have seized one 315 bore gun and high-end wireless set made by Kenwood. The ADG informed that the wireless is one of the finest set through which clear messages can be heard in deep jungle.

Sohan had become member of the LWE in 2013. He was wanted in 8 criminal cases in MP and the state government announced the reward of Rs 3 lakh, while Chhattisgarh had announced the reward of Rs 5 lakh and Maharashtra had announced the reward of Rs 6 lakh on him.