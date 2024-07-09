 Wife Leaves Husband Due To His 'Dark' Skin, Abandons Infant Daughter & Moves Back With Parents
Adding to the turmoil, she also left her one-and-a-half-month-old daughter at her in-laws' home and moved back to her parents' house.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 04:28 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A family drama reached the SP office in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Tuesday, when both husband and wife mounted allegations against each other. The woman said she left her husband because of his dark skin colour, while the husband alleged she left him because of her extra-marital affair!

The couple had constant fights, following which the woman left her one-and-a-half-month-old daughter at her in-laws' home and moved back to her parents' house.

article-image

Woman attempted suicide several times

The man was identified as Vishal Mogiya. He, along with his family, met with DSP Kiran from the Women’s Police Station at the SP office in Gwalior on Tuesday. Vishal revealed that his wife constantly harassed all family members, despite their year-long marriage and the recent birth of their daughter.

Just ten days ago, his wife left, leaving their baby behind. Vishal and his family expressed their desire for her return or, alternatively, a peaceful separation.

According to information given by Vishal's family, the wife threatened to commit suicide several times, including attempts on railway tracks, resulting in a serious accident for Vishal’s father while trying to save her. They also claimed she left their infant daughter to be with another man, leaving the child in distress.

article-image

Family ready to welcome back their 'bahu'

During a public hearing, Vishal's mother talked about how they tried to make their daughter-in-law feel welcome, but she didn't want to stay with Vishal because of his dark skin. She said they're willing to fix things, but things could get bad if they don't get help.

DSP Kiran assured that the case is registered at the women’s police station, and counselling sessions for both parties will soon commence to address the situation effectively.

