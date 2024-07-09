MP Shocker: 28-Year-Old Nurse Raped By Colleague In Changing Room Of Hospital

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old nurse was threatened and repeatedly raped by her colleague in the changing room of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The accused sexually assaulted her for two years, recorded her objectionable videos, and blackmailed her for leaking the clips. Tired of the constant threats, the victim approached the police station and filed a complaint on Tuesday.

Read Also Woman Swept Away While Crossing Swelling River To Visit Temple, Dies

Used her intimate videos to sexually exploit her

According to information, the incident is said to be of a private hospital located on Shivpuri Link Road in Gwalior. The victim, a nurse, accused Akash Singh Tomar, who worked with her at the hospital, of assaulting her over the past two years.

According to information, the accused first raped her in April 2022 and recorded the act. Using these videos, he continued to exploit her until May this year.

Accused on run

When, the nurse could no longer bear the abuse, she went to her husband and told him and the family about the whole situation.

Following her complaint, the Jhansi Road Police registered a case against Tomar for rape and threats.

After the case was filed, Akash Singh Tomar disappeared from the hospital. The police have assured that they are actively searching for him and will arrest him soon.