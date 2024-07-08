MP: 90% Hand Injuries Among Poor, Lower Middle Class, Cite Doctors At AIIMS Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 1,000 hand injuries are annually reported at AIIMS, Bhopal and 90% cases occur among poor or lower-middle class individuals. This was revealed during the 76th Indian Society for Surgery of the Hand (ISSH) Basic Course in Hand Surgery at AIIMS Bhopal.

Professor (Dr) Ajai Singh, executive director of AIIMS Bhopal, emphasized the critical importance of hand surgery, urging orthopedic surgeons to learn the basics to manage crushed hands effectively and ensure optimal functionality. 'Hand surgery is vital. Crucial aspect is managing a crushed hand to ensure optimal functionality,' said Singh.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, president of the Bhopal Orthopaedic Surgeonsí Society, highlighting the high prevalence of hand injuries among poorer communities, said, ìIn 90% of cases, hand injuries occur among poor or lower-middle-class individuals. It is imperative that we understand the need to provide better treatment.

Professor Dr Bhaskaranand Kumar, former professor of orthopaedics and head of hand microvascular specialty at Kasturba Medical College said, 'Our main aim is to ensure the safety and functionality of hands. Fast and accurate initial evaluation of hand injuries is crucial for timely medical treatment and reduced complications.'