 MP News: 27-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To Triplets In Damoh; Babies Under Care
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old woman from Damoh district gave birth to premature triplets, two girls and one boy, on Tuesday morning.

Two of the babies are on oxygen support, while one is stable.

The newborns, each weighing around 1.5 kg, have been admitted to the NNCU ward of the district hospital, where doctors are closely monitoring them.

The mother, Revati Vishwakarma, from Harrai Tejgadh village in Tendukheda block, began experiencing labour pains around 4 am.

Her family first took her to the Tejgadh sub-health centre, but due to her serious condition, she was referred to the Damoh district hospital. She delivered the triplets through normal delivery at around 8:30 am.

Revati already has two daughters, aged four and two.

A relative, Dhan Kumar Vishwakarma, said the family already knew from a sonography report that she was expecting triplets, so they brought her to the hospital on time. Doctors handled the delivery safely.

Dr. Jalaj Bajaj from the district hospital said the mother and babies are safe but the newborns are premature, born at around eight months. They will remain under observation for a few days.

If they begin feeding well and show no signs of infection, they may be discharged soon.

