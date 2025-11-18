Bhopal News: 42-Year-Old Patient Dies After Jumping From 4th Floor Of Private Hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old patient undergoing treatment at a private hospital died on Sunday afternoon after allegedly jumping from the fourth floor of hospital’s building, Nishatpura police said here on Monday.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Randhir Dhakad, a resident of Bareli in Raisen district. He was admitted to the hospital and was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

At about 2 pm on Sunday, Dhakad reached the window of the bathroom located on hospital’s fourth floor and jumped. He fell into the parking area and received severe injuries. The hospital staff immediately rushed to the spot and took him to emergency ward but could not be saved.

After receiving information, police reached hospital and launched an investigation. Officials stated that the family members were being questioned to determine whether Dhakad was under mental stress or any other issues. Police said that the exact reason behind the suicide would be clear after investigation ends.