 Madhya Pradesh November 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop Below 5°C; Cold Wave Alert In Half Of The State
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh November 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop Below 5°C; Cold Wave Alert In Half Of The State

Madhya Pradesh November 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop Below 5°C; Cold Wave Alert In Half Of The State

Rajgarh was the coldest, recording 5.6°C, followed by Pachmarhi at 6.4°C and Umaria at 7.6°C. Meaniwhile, other districts such as Shivpuri, Betul, Dhar, Malajkhand, Khandwa, Chhindwara, and Khargone recorded temperatures between 8°C and 10°C.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh November 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop Below 5°C; Cold Wave Alert In Half Of The State |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Icy winds are causing temperatures to drop across Madhya Pradesh, reaching record lows in many districts.

Several cities, including Bhopal and Indore, witnessed coldest November nights ever recorded. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert for nearly half the state for the next two days.

Current Weather

Current Weather | 11:30 AM

Severe cold wave alerts issued

An orange alert has been declared for Bhopal, Indore and Rajgarh, where night temperatures have dropped rapidly.

FPJ Shorts
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Starrer Shows A Huge Drop On Monday
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Starrer Shows A Huge Drop On Monday
Mumbai: Police Arrest 34-Year-Old Man For Harassing 24-Yr-Old Female Doctor At Mulund Railway Station
Mumbai: Police Arrest 34-Year-Old Man For Harassing 24-Yr-Old Female Doctor At Mulund Railway Station
Realme UI 7.0 Beta Rolls Out For More Smartphones In India: Eligible Devices, How To Install
Realme UI 7.0 Beta Rolls Out For More Smartphones In India: Eligible Devices, How To Install
Russian Woman Denied Entry To Turkey; Here's What She Did To Anger The Airport Staff
Russian Woman Denied Entry To Turkey; Here's What She Did To Anger The Airport Staff

A yellow alert is in effect for several districts, including Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Dewas, Sehore, Shajapur, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Satna, Panna, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar and Shahdol.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 42-Year-Old Patient Dies After Jumping From 4th Floor Of Private Hospital
article-image

Schools reschedule timings

With the sudden cold, district administrations have revised school opening hours:

Indore: Schools to start at 9 am from November 18.

Bhopal: Classes up to 8th standard cannot begin before 8:30 am.

Similar changes have been implemented in Gwalior, Dewas, Jhabua, Chhindwara, Sagar, Shahdol and Khandwa. Students in Jabalpur and Ujjain have not been given any relaxation.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Administration Changes School Timing, BMC Yet To Provide Wooden Logs For Bonfire; Takes...
article-image

Record-low temperatures across districts

Rajgarh was the coldest, recording 5.6°C, followed by Pachmarhi at 6.4°C and Umaria at 7.6°C. Meaniwhile, other districts such as Shivpuri, Betul, Dhar, Malajkhand, Khandwa, Chhindwara, and Khargone recorded temperatures between 8°C and 10°C.

Winter arrives early this year

This year severe cold has set in from the first week of November itself; usually cold starts getting intense from the second week of November.

Residents have been advised to take precautions as temperatures may drop more in the coming days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh November 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop Below 5°C; Cold Wave Alert In...

Madhya Pradesh November 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop Below 5°C; Cold Wave Alert In...

Bhopal News: 42-Year-Old Patient Dies After Jumping From 4th Floor Of Private Hospital

Bhopal News: 42-Year-Old Patient Dies After Jumping From 4th Floor Of Private Hospital

Bhopal News: Administration Changes School Timing, BMC Yet To Provide Wooden Logs For Bonfire; Takes...

Bhopal News: Administration Changes School Timing, BMC Yet To Provide Wooden Logs For Bonfire; Takes...

Bhopal News: 78 Ijtema Concludes With Dua-E-Khas; Jamaatis Begin Journey Back Home

Bhopal News: 78 Ijtema Concludes With Dua-E-Khas; Jamaatis Begin Journey Back Home

MP News: Geo-Tagged Eurasian Griffon Vulture On Return Path To State From Kazakhstan; It Has Covered...

MP News: Geo-Tagged Eurasian Griffon Vulture On Return Path To State From Kazakhstan; It Has Covered...