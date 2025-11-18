Madhya Pradesh November 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Temperatures Drop Below 5°C; Cold Wave Alert In Half Of The State |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Icy winds are causing temperatures to drop across Madhya Pradesh, reaching record lows in many districts.

Several cities, including Bhopal and Indore, witnessed coldest November nights ever recorded. The Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert for nearly half the state for the next two days.

Current Weather | 11:30 AM

Severe cold wave alerts issued

An orange alert has been declared for Bhopal, Indore and Rajgarh, where night temperatures have dropped rapidly.

A yellow alert is in effect for several districts, including Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Dewas, Sehore, Shajapur, Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Shivpuri, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Satna, Panna, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar and Shahdol.

Schools reschedule timings

With the sudden cold, district administrations have revised school opening hours:

Indore: Schools to start at 9 am from November 18.

Bhopal: Classes up to 8th standard cannot begin before 8:30 am.

Similar changes have been implemented in Gwalior, Dewas, Jhabua, Chhindwara, Sagar, Shahdol and Khandwa. Students in Jabalpur and Ujjain have not been given any relaxation.

Record-low temperatures across districts

Rajgarh was the coldest, recording 5.6°C, followed by Pachmarhi at 6.4°C and Umaria at 7.6°C. Meaniwhile, other districts such as Shivpuri, Betul, Dhar, Malajkhand, Khandwa, Chhindwara, and Khargone recorded temperatures between 8°C and 10°C.

Winter arrives early this year

This year severe cold has set in from the first week of November itself; usually cold starts getting intense from the second week of November.

Residents have been advised to take precautions as temperatures may drop more in the coming days.