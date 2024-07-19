Bhopal: 100 MLD Untreated Sewage Mixing Into Water Bodies

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Around 100 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage is mixing into water bodies in Bhopal. Approximately 340 MLD of sewage is generated in the city, of which the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is treating 240 MLD; the rest is discharged into the water bodies of the state capital.

BMC treats sewage through Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) constructed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said, 'Along VIP road, untreated sewage generated from residential areas along the VIP road is being discharged into Upper Lake. This exposes†the tall claims of BMC regarding sewage management. Similarly, an un-notified source of sewage (other than the 93 notified nallahas) also empty sewage into water bodies.'

The environmentalists expressing concern mixing of the sewage into water bodies said that it is†strictly against the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT)

Dr SC Pandey, green activist, said, 'BMC STPs are either defunct or below the required capacity. This is leading to mixing of sewage with storm water during the rainy season which is the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Even treated sewage should not be allowed to mix with water bodies.'

Another green activist Rashid Noor Khan said that untapped sewage at VIP road †continuously mixes with Upper Lake. ìSTP constructed at Shirin River near Khanuagon, is not sufficient to treat sewage and sewage mixes in Upper Lake.

"BMC has tapped 93 notified nallahs and prevented many of them from mixing into Upper Lake. But now, un-notified sources of sewage have to be tapped by BMC." --- Brijesh Sharma,Regional officer, MPPCB

"Around 340 MLD of sewage is generated in Bhopal. BMC channels this sewage through STPs constructed at various sites." -- Nidhi Singh additional commissioner BMC

"BMC treats 240 MLD of sewage daily. BMC has to channelize sewage through STPs. Earlier, this was done under AMRUT-1, and the remaining part is being done through AMRUT-II." --- Udit Garg, BMC chief engineer (waters)