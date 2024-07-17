Bhopal: NGT Order On Sirpur Lake Catchment Area, Collector, IMC Asked To File Report On Location Of STP, Construction In Area

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked Indore collector and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to submit report regarding location of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and nature of constructions for conservation of Sirpur lake in Indore.

IMC administration has also been directed to ensure the provisions of Wetland Rules are followed and there is no discharge of sewage or solid waste into the Sripur Lower Lake. The action taken report and the further progress report may be filed within 3 weeks.

Applicant Rashid Noor Khan said, “Our concern is encroachment and permanent construction over the Sirpur Wetland, a Ramsar site, Indore, by the IMC in violation of provisions of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.”

Advocate Harshwardhan Tiwari, who appeared on behalf of applicant, said, “Earlier a joint committee which were formed in this matter, found certain construction which is within the 50 meter of Full Tank Level (FTL). Secondly, there are constructions in catchment of Sirpur Lake so NGT has asked collector and IMC to inform about the nature of the constructions; commercial, educational institutes, residential etc.”

Key points:

i As per NGT order, firstly, authority concerned has been asked whether the construction of STP is within the 50 meter of the FTL and if yes, what steps for protection has been taken by the Wetland Authority for the protection of the lake.

ii. Compliance of the provisions of Wetland (Conservation and Management), Rules 2017 for future constructions.

iii. Nature and future of the constructions already raised within the FTL.

iv. Installation of aeration system in the SripurLower Lake for improvement of water quality.

v. Prevention of discharge of sewage into the Sripur Lower Lake and regular removal of water and hyacinth from the lake.

vi. Provision for Online Continuous Water Quality Monitoring System in the Sripur lake for improvement water quality of the lake.