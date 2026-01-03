 MP News: Jabalpur Doctor Stabbed 11 Times In Broad Daylight, Dies On Spot; Probe On
MP News: Jabalpur Doctor Stabbed 11 Times In Broad Daylight, Dies On Spot; Probe On

A doctor, Mahendra Sahu, was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight in Jabalpur on Friday. His body with over 11 stab wounds was found near Sahajpur bridge on the Jabalpur–Bhopal highway. Police suspect he was attacked after his car broke down. A murder case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Jabalpur Doctor Stabbed 11 Times In Broad Daylight, Dies On Spot; Probe On | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor was brutally stabbed to death in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Friday.

Police found more than 11 deep stab wounds on his neck and body, indicating that he was attacked with a sharp weapon and stabbed repeatedly until he died on the spot.

However, the reason behind the crime is still unknown.

According to information, the incident took place under the Sahajpur bridge on the Jabalpur - Bhopal highway. Passersby informed police after spotting a blood-soaked body lying by the roadside. 

The deceased was identified as Dr Mahendra Sahu, a resident of Bhuwara village under Patan police station limits.

According to police, Dr Sahu had left his home around 5 pm on Thursday, saying he was travelling to Ujjain by car. 

Murder case registered 

Near Sahajpur village, his car reportedly broke down and he was standing by the roadside when unknown attackers assaulted him. 

The attackers slit his throat and stabbed him several times, killing him on the spot.

Bhedaghat police rushed to the scene along with a dog squad and forensic science laboratory (FSL) team. 

Important evidence was collected and the body was sent for postmortem. Senior police officials also reached the spot to monitor the investigation.

The victim’s father, Mahesh Sahu, said the family had no idea such an incident could happen and demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of the culprits. 

FSL officer Neeta Jain said blood samples and technical evidence have been collected. 

Bhedaghat police station in-charge Kamlesh Chouria confirmed that a murder case has been registered against unknown persons and assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

