Indore: Dhirendra Shastri Warns Nightlife Culture May Fuel Rise In Indore Crime; Hints At Mathura After Ayodhya (WATCH)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bagheshwar Dham's pandit Dhirendra Shastri condemned Indore's nightlife culture, terming it a cause of the rise in criminal activities.

Speaking on the second day of Katha on Tuesday at the Kanakeshwari Garba ground in Indore, Shastri said the rising trend of nightlife in Indore has emerged as a major concern.

"This city is known for its devotion to Goddess Ahilya; introducing nightlife could harm our traditions and values. It might cause more crime. This could mean more work for the police and government," he said.

Shastri hinted at the disputed Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura, saying, after Lord Ram, it's Lord Krishna's turn.

When a mediaperson asked when India was expected to become a Hindu Rashtra, he said, "Lord Ram has been established in Ayodhya. Now, let's wait and see when Lord Krishna will get to enjoy his makhan and mishri. Santan Dharma is immortal."

When asked about Akshay Bam, who recently left Congress and joined the BJP just a few days before the election, Shastri declined to comment.

Before starting the event on Tuesday, Shastri went offered prayers at Mahakleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is conducting a discourse at the Kanakeshwari Garba premises on MR-9 Link Road in Indore. Shastri also emphasised the importance of mindful social interactions, particularly among children, during his address. He urged attendees to prioritise positive company that align with their values, highlighting the role of parents in guiding their children's social circles.