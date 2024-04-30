Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bam K(r)anti Puts Congress Out Of Race In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress and INDIA alliance were dumped out of race for Indore Lok Sabha seat after former’s candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew his nomination on Monday. Rubbing more salt to the wound, Bam later joined the BJP. The development has paved the way for BJP nominee’s victory in the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh.

“I listened to my conscience. I am joining BJP which follows Sanatan Dharma and sticks to idea of Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat. I have started walking with the nationalist organisation RSS on the path of patriotism,” he told Free Press.

Bam’s decision to quit the race on the last day of withdrawal of nomination has created Surat-like situation in Indore. However, while BJP candidate in Surat was declared elected unopposed after other candidates too withdrew from the race, the situation in Indore is a bit different.

With 14 candidates still in fray, voting is bound to happen but the winner is all clear.

Bam was campaigning till Sunday evening. However, on Monday morning, he reached collector’s office with local BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola and withdrew his nomination.

From collectorate, he left for BJP office in a car along with State urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mendola.

Vijayvargiya broke the news by posting a picture on his X account in which Bam was seen sitting in a car with him along with Mendola.

When contacted, district election officer Asheesh Singh confirmed that Bam had withdrawn from the electoral race.

In all, nine candidates withdrew their nominations leaving 14 in the fray, Singh said.

The minister said Bam was welcome to join the BJP.

"Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore Akshay Kanti Bam is welcome to the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state president VD Sharma," Vijayvargiya said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Congress knelt down and along with Congress, Samajwadi Party also knelt down in Madhya Pradesh. If they do not want to contest because they are weak then that is because of the popularity of PM Modi. I have also heard that the Congress candidate has also applied for BJP membership. We are thinking about it," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "The gentleman in question has multiple universities and colleges in the state that we spoke about. One of the charges slapped against him was of murder. It is not natural, normal or ordinary that somebody just withdraws their candidature and joins the BJP." "When we say democracy of India is under threat, this is the threat we speak about. The threat is to coax candidates, to put pressure on them to withdraw, to intimidate them, to intimidate their proposers and that is what is happening," she alleged at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

She said those who question the party on where is the threat to democracy, this signifies that there is a "threat to democracy".

Bam raises Jai Shree Ram slogan in Muslim dominated locality

Earlier while campaigning for the polls, Bam had raised slogans of Jai Shree Ram in Muslim dominated locality on Sunday evening sending Congress into a tizzy. As Muslim Congress leaders complained about it to senior leaders, Ban cleared that he could not go against Sanatan Dharma and Lord Rama. However, the grand old party leaders were unable to fathom that he would withdraw nomination.

BJP stooping low: Patwari

Afraid of losing Lok Sabha elections, BJP was stooping low to win at any cost, said Congress state president Jitu Patwari

“The saffron party is threatening Congress. Barring a few who care about personal gains others have refused to give in. Bam was concerned about his business. BJP should keep in mind that time changes. It can face the same scenario in future,” he added.