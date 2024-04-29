Indore: Organ Transplant Successful; Harda Youth’s Heart Now Beats Inside Ahmedabad Woman

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): Heart Heart of the 24-year-old Harda youth is now beating in the body of a 40-year-old woman of Ahmedabad. His lungs were also successfully transplanted to a 46-year-old man after a complex procedure, which lasted for more than 12 hours. “The transplants of heart and lungs were successful in Marengo CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad.

We discussed the conditions of the recipients from the doctors there who stated that both the patients are under sustained observation and recovering well,” MGM Medical College dean and ex-officio, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

A flight took one and a half hours to transport the vital organs from Indore Airport to Ahmedabad Airport, while the ambulance had taken 20 minutes to deliver the organs from the airport to Marengo CIMS Hospital. “The heart transplant surgery was started at about 11.10 pm on Saturday and completed at 3.30 am on Sunday i.e. about four hours.

Similarly, the lung transplant was started at 11.10 pm and took more than 12 hours as it concluded at 11 am on Sunday,” Dr Dixit said. He added that the lung transplant surgery was performed by Dr Jnanesh Thacker, who has the feather of performing the first successful lung transplant in the country. Notably, vital organs belonged to the 24-year-old brain dead youth Sunil Rajput, who died in a road accident in Harda.

Two ‘Green Corridors’ were prepared in the city on Sunday evening for speedy transportation of the organs from Vishesh Jupiter Hospital to city Airport and to Choithram Hospital. A joint team of Vishesh Jupiter Hospital and Marengo CIMS Hospital performed the retrieval of organs.

27-year-old girl responding well to dual organ transplant

Doctors of Vishesh Jupiter Hospital claimed to perform the successful dual organ transplant on a 27-year-old girl suffering from aHUS (atypical haemolytic uremic syndrome). The patient is a mother of a four-year-old kid and was suffering from the deadly disease after her delivery. “The dual transplant was successful and the patient is recovering well. It took more than 10 hours to complete the procedures. The patient has been taken down from the ventilator and she is in a conscious state,” Dr CS Pandit, medical superintendent, Vishesh Jupiter Hospital, said.

He added that the patient will remain under observation in ICU at least for five days and she will be discharged in two-three weeks. Team of doctors including anaesthetist Dr Nitin Mantri, Dr Navaneethan S, liver transplant experts Dr Abhishek Yadav, Dr Akshay Sharma, Dr Sudesh Sharda, kidney transplant expert Dr Sushil Bhatia, Dr Abhishek Laddha, nephrologist Dr CS Pandit, Dr Pradeep Salgia, Dr Sunny Modi, and OT in-charge Amit played important role in successful transplant.