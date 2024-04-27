MP: Indore Zoo's Lion Breeding Program Roars to Success, Boosting National Conservation Efforts

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Resounding roars of the majestic Indori Lions have transcended the boundaries of Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, making their presence felt in nine zoological parks across the nation.

Beyond being a captivating sight for visitors, these regal beasts have become a vital source of revenue for zoos in nine diverse cities. Their commanding presence not only enthrals spectators but also contributes significantly to the financial sustainability of these institutions, adding a touch of grandeur and allure to the zoological landscape nationwide.

This is in stark contrast to a time in the past when Indore zoo went without a lion for almost three years following the death of 21-year-old Akbar in December 2009 due to paralysis and bedsores.

“Roars of the majestic animals returned to the zoo in November 2013 after a pair of Akash and Megha were brought from Kanan Pendari Zoo Bilaspur,” said zoo education officer Nihar Parulekar said. In the next decade, Indore zoo witnessed a rise in number of lions owing to internal breeding.

Zoo incharge Dr Uttam Yadav said, “Akash and Megha gave birth to 18 to 20 cubs. The pair and their descendants are still present in the zoo.” “So far around 30 lions and lioness have been born and brought up in Indore zoo so far. This has enabled us to bring new animals through exchange programme,” said Dr Yadav.

“We have exchanged two male lions with Chhatbir Zoo in Chandigarh; three males and two female with Green Zoological Garden Jamnagar; one male and one female with Binkadakatti Zoo Gadag Karnataka; two female with Nandankanan Zoological Park Orissa; two male with Bhiwani Zoo Haryana and with Bhopal, Jaipur and Pune,” said Dr Yadav.

He attributed the success story of lion breeding to availability of free space in Indore zoo along with mineral supplements, proper nutritional diets, proper care and attention.