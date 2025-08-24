Indore: ‘Pharma & Medical Tourism To Be Key Sectors In Doubling City’s GDP’ | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pharmaceutical and medical tourism will be the core sectors that will help in achieving the ambitious target of doubling the GDP of the city in the next five years (by 2030).

The city will take a big leap in the economic sector with its coordinated and well-planned efforts.

Experts and officials disclosed this in a meeting called on Saturday to discuss ways to double the city’s GDP, an initiative of MP Shankar Lalwani. He is drawing a coordinated and well-planned strategy by taking along all the major departments, experts and stakeholders.

Collector Asheesh Singh, IMC commissioner Shivam Verma, executive director of MPIDC Himanshu Prajapati, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar, senior officials of the National Highway Authority of India, Electricity Department and other major departments were also present in the meeting, apart from economists Dr. Jayantilal Bhandari and social worker Dr. Anil Bhandari.

MP Lalwani said that social energy, business potential and modern ecosystem here would establish the city as a leading industrial-economic centre of the country by 2030.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Finance Department Issues Budget Schedule, Preparations From September 10

A campaign had been started to double the GDP of the city and targets had been set, according to which the pharma industry and medical tourism would be encouraged.

The city was a major health centre of central India. In view of this, medical tourism would be given impetus by developing world class medical facilities and hospitals, he said.

Collector Singh said that this campaign was very important for the city. Only mutual coordination and joint efforts of all departments could make it successful.

A strategy would be prepared to make traditional businesses a global brand, he said, adding that infrastructure and transportation would also be promoted. Indore would be connected to national and international markets by further strengthening rail, road and air connectivity.

Dr. Jayantilal Bhandari said in his address that the city could become the first in the country to double its GDP in five years with well-planned efforts. He suggested that work should be done rapidly for export-oriented industries, high value-added sectors and foreign investment attraction.

In the meeting, it was unanimously decided that the campaign would be run effectively towards making the city the country’s economic growth engine.