 Indore News: City Gears Up For Diwali 2025; A Day Of Devotion, Culture And Community
Indore News: City Gears Up For Diwali 2025; A Day Of Devotion, Culture And Community

Indore News: City Gears Up For Diwali 2025; A Day Of Devotion, Culture And Community

The city will witness a blend of spiritual observances, cultural festivities, and community engagement, reflecting the rich traditions and vibrant spirit of the region

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is set to celebrate Diwali with grandeur on October 20, 2025, marking the third day of the five-day festival. The city will witness a blend of spiritual observances, cultural festivities, and community engagement, reflecting the rich traditions and vibrant spirit of the region.

Spiritual observances and temple celebrations

Khajrana Ganesh Temple

The Khajrana Ganesh Temple, a significant religious site in Indore, is hosting a grand Diwali Utsav from October 18 to October 21. On October 20, devotees can participate in the Lakshmi Puja and Annakut feast, featuring over 50 varieties of vegetarian dishes offered to Lord Ganesha. The temple is expected to draw thousands of devotees throughout the day.

Bada Ganpati Temple

Celebrations at the Bada Ganpati Temple on October 20 will include a special Ganesha-Lakshmi Puja, attracting a significant number of devotees. The temple is known for its massive Ganesha idol and is a central point for Diwali worship in the city.

ISKCON Indore (Narela Hankar Kheda Rd)

ISKCON Indore will celebrate Govardhan Puja and Annakut on October 21, offering a 56-dish vegetarian feast and devotional kirtans. The event is expected to serve over 10,000 devotees, emphasizing the community's commitment to spiritual and cultural traditions.

Gomatgiri Jain Temple

Situated on a hillock, Gomatgiri Jain Temple offers panoramic views and serene surroundings for spiritual observance. On October 20, the temple will host Ahimsa-focused rituals and Chopda Pujan, attracting Jain devotees from across the region.

Kalka Mata Temple (Malwa Mill)

Perched atop a hill, Kalka Mata Temple provides a unique setting for Diwali celebrations. On October 20, the temple will conduct hilltop aarti with scenic views, combining spirituality with breathtaking vistas.

Sustainability Initiatives

In line with eco-friendly practices, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched a massive Diwali clean-up operation. The initiative, beginning on October 22, involves mobilising the full sanitation workforce to swiftly eliminate post-festival waste and maintain the city's cleanliness standards.

Special safety protocols are in place for handling unburst firecrackers, which will be collected separately, soaked in water at Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS), and sent to recycling facilities.

Advanced cleaning equipment, including tractors and dumpers, will prioritise main roads and markets. NGOs have been engaged to support effective waste segregation and eliminate Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs).

