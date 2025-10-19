 MP News: SP Suspends ASI For Thrashing Youths Over Minor Car Collison In Mandsaur
The incident led to large-scale protests by BJP leaders and workers

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 06:50 PM IST
Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A minor road accident turned violent late on Saturday night when ASI posted at the Pipliya Mandi police station, beat two youths with a belt following a car collision.

The incident led to large-scale protests by BJP leaders and workers. Subsequently, the cop was suspended and line attached in Mandsaur following confirmation of evidences proving his misconduct.

As per reports, Himanshu Bairagi, of Malhargarh, was travelling with his friend Gonu Patidar to Narayangarh around 8:30 pm. While descending from the Gandhi Square overbridge, they changed direction abruptly to avoid a motorcycle and their car lightly collided with a vehicle parked ahead which happened to belong to ASI Shivkumar Rajawat.

According to eyewitnesses, ASI slapped the youth on the spot, then forcibly took both to the police station where they were beaten with a belt.

Upon receiving information, former municipal council president Raju Pandit, Dilip Goyal and other BJP workers gathered at the police station, demanding action.

Pandit condemned ASI’s actions, saying, “A minor collision should not lead to a brutal assault, especially when the youth had already apologised.” He added that Himanshu is a UPSC aspirant and such trauma could damage his career and mental health.

Higher officials, including SDOP Narendra Solanki and TI Shivanshu Malviya, reviewed CCTV footage and confirmed misconduct.

ASI Rajawat was attached to the Mandsaur police line the same night on orders from SP. In defence, Rajawat claimed that the youth behaved indecently, however, SDOP Solanki confirmed misconduct.

