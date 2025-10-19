 MP News: Sub-Inspector Found Hanging In Khargone Hotel; No Suicide Recovered
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Sub-Inspector Found Hanging In Khargone Hotel; No Suicide Recovered | Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the city on Saturday afternoon after a police sub-inspector was found hanging in a room at Gopal Hotel in Khargone.

The deceased has been identified as Akshay Singh Kushwaha, a resident of Guna district and currently posted in Ashoknagar. According to Kotwali Police Station in-charge BL Mandloi, the officer checked into the hotel around 1 am on Friday night.

When he did not check out by noon the next day, hotel staff knocked several times but received no response. The police were then informed and upon opening the door, they discovered the officer hanging from the ceiling using a bedsheet as noose.

Initial investigation revealed that SI Kushwaha had come to Khargone in search of a wanted accused in a different case (warrantee).

Police recorded the scene through videography and have informed both the Ashoknagar police and the deceased’s family members in Guna.

Authorities stated that further details regarding the cause of suicide will be investigated after the family’s arrival. Police are currently examining all possible angles.

