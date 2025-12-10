 MP News: Social Media Blackmail Racket Busted In Neemuch
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Social Media Blackmail Racket Busted In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch police uncovered a major social media blackmail racket linked to the suicide of a young man with arrest of two accused within 24 hours on Wednesday. As per reports, acting on the directives of SP Ankit Jaiswal, Manasa Police team, led by inspector Shiv Raghuvanshi, arrested Pankaj Dhangar (28) and Kailash Raigar (45) of Bhatkhedi.

According to information, Mohit Patidar of Badiya Jagir was found dead by suicide on Monday. During investigation, it was found that the accused visited Mohit’s home in a car, threatened him with fabricated chats on a social media platform created through fake female profiles on Sunday.

Pretending to be police officers, they extorted money which caused severe mental harassment that pushed Mohit to take his own life. A case was registered with Manasa Police Station.

A special team formed by the SP swiftly analysed CCTV footage, witness statements and technical inputs to identify and arrest the culprits. The duo confessed to carrying out similar crimes in Mandsaur and Ratlam. Their modus operandi involved using fake social media IDs to trap young men, followed by extortion through impersonation.

Police seized the four-wheeler and two mobile phones from their possession. Neemuch Police urged any other victims of this gang to immediately contact the nearest police station.

MP News: Social Media Blackmail Racket Busted In Neemuch

