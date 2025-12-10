 Indore News: Traffic Diversion For Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri
Indore News: Traffic Diversion For Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri

Indore News: Traffic Diversion For Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri

The procession will start from the temple and pass through Dravid Nagar, Ranjeet Hanuman Road, Mhow Naka Square, Annapurna Road, Mahavar Nagar, Usha Nagar Square, Dussehra Maidan, Gangeshwar Mahadev Temple, Narendra Tiwari Marg, Aditya Nursing Home and end back at the temple. A large number of devotees are expected to join the Prabhat Pheri from different parts of the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Traffic Diversion For Ranjeet Hanuman Prabhat Pheri

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police have made arrangements for the traffic diversion and parking during Prabhat Pheri of Ranjeet Hanuman. The Prabaht Pheri will be taken out from the historic temple on Friday.

According to the traffic police officials, to ensure smooth movement during the event, traffic restrictions will be enforced from 3 am on the following routes:

Vehicles coming from Phuthi Kothi Square towards Ranjeet Hanuman Road to Mhow Naka Square and Mhow Naka to Phuthi Kothi will not be allowed on this route. The commuters should use Chandan Nagar Square and Gangwal Square as alternative routes.

People heading towards Juni Indore and Bhawarkuan can travel via Gopur Square and Chanakyapuri Square. During the Prabhat Pheri movement on Annapurna Road, vehicles will not be allowed between Chanakyapuri Square to Mhow Naka Square in both directions. Drivers are advised to use Lalbagh T to Kesarbagh Road as an alternative.

Parking Arrangements

Devotees coming from the Collectorate side should park their vehicles at Lalbagh premises. Those arriving from the Gangwal side can park their vehicles at Sarafa School MOG Line and Government School MOG Line premises.

Devotees coming from Annapurna should park their vehicles at Dussehra Maidan. People are requested to follow the diverted routes, park only at designated places and cooperate with the traffic management during the Prabhat Feri.

