 Indore News: 'Indore-Ujjain Metro' Only After Simhastha-2028
HomeIndoreIndore News: 'Indore-Ujjain Metro' Only After Simhastha-2028

The DPR is now in its final stage. Metro officials confirmed that if the project receives approval during the upcoming presentation in Bhopal, it will then be sent to the Central Government in Delhi for final clearance. As per the DPR, the Indore–Ujjain route will be mostly elevated, while the metro will go underground upon entering Ujjain city limits.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 'Indore-Ujjain Metro' Only After Simhastha-2028 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Indore–Ujjain metro corridor has been completed, and initial findings indicate that operating the metro before Simhastha 2028 will not be possible.

Sources reveal that the report clearly states the timeline is too short to complete the large-scale infrastructure needed for the 45 km corridor. The DPR will be presented in Bhopal later this month.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was keen to extend the Indore Metro, which is under trial run, up to Ujjain before Simhastha. In line with this, the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation conducted an extensive survey.

According to officials, the survey estimated that around Rs 12,000 crore will be required to develop the infrastructure needed for metro operations between the two cities.

As per the DPR, the Indore–Ujjain route will be mostly elevated, while the metro will go underground upon entering Ujjain city limits. The 45 km stretch will feature 11 stations, with 4.5 km of the route designed as an underground section. The proposed terminals include Lavkush Nagar in Indore and Ujjain Railway Station, with intermediate stations at Bhourasla, Baroli, Dharmpuri, Tarana, Sanwer, Panth Piplai, Ninora, Triveni Ghat, Nanakheda and Ujjain ISBT. The final decision on the exact underground entry point is yet to be made.

Once approval is received from Delhi, preparations will begin without delay, including tender design, tender issuance and finalising executing agencies. The goal is to commence construction work at full speed immediately after Simhastha 2028.

