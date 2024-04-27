Explore the Majestic Pench National Park: Home of Jugni Tigress and Her Cubs (WATCH)

Representative Photo |

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Located in the southern slopes of the Satpura range in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, lies the Pench Tiger Reserve.

Within this reserve, one can find the renowned attractions like the Indira Priyadarshini Pench National Park, Pench Mowgli Sanctuary, and a buffer zone. Its beauty and the presence of diverse wildlife have made it famous worldwide among nature enthusiasts.

Once again, tourists witnessed the playful antics of Jugni, the famous tigress of the reserve, along with her four cubs, and captured the moment in a video.

In Pench Tiger Reserve, tourists often have the opportunity to easily spot Jugni Tigress with her family, making the buffer zone of the Best National Park famous.

It's worth mentioning that Pench National Park consistently ranks as a preferred destination for tourists due to its display of various wildlife species and the frequent sightings of tigers. This is the very forest area depicted in Rudyard Kipling's famous work "The Jungle Book."

