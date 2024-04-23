7 Intriguing Political Movies To Binge This Election Season!

By: Yash Ahuja | April 23, 2024
1. Raajneeti (2010) is a Hindi political thriller by Prakash Jha, set in Bihar. It explores power struggles within the influential Pratap family, mirroring the Mahabharata. Ambition, betrayal, and intrigue drive the plot as characters navigate the dark and gloomy waters of Indian politics. This movie will take you on a ride into the world of Indian Politics and power struggle.
2. Peepli Live is a satirical Hindi film depicting the plight of impoverished farmers facing the threat of suicide. It sheds light on the political exploitation of their desperation for electoral gains, highlighting the systemic issues within India's political landscape.
3. Aarakshan (2011) is a Hindi drama directed by Prakash Jha, highlighting the controversial issue of caste-based reservations in the Indian education system. The film portrays the clash between political interests and social justice, as characters wrestle with the complexities of affirmative action policies.
4. Nayak: This 2001 release still holds an impact on the youths. It is a gripping political drama where a common man finds himself in the role of Chief Minister for a day. You will be able to visualise how powerful and how influential a Chief Minister can be. As he navigates the corridors of power, the film dives into the complexities of governance, power dynamics, and the compromises inherent in politics, highlighting the need for accountability.
5. Satyagraha is a riveting political drama directed by Prakash Jha, revolving around a group of individuals who embark on a journey of non-violent resistance against corruption and injustice in society. With a star - studded cast, this film is a rollercoaster of emotions ranging from anger to empathy it's got it all. It serves as a potent commentary on the importance of grassroots activism and the enduring spirit of democracy in the face of systemic challenges.
6. The Tashkent Files is a gripping political thriller that delves into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of India's second PM Lal Bahadur Shastri. With elements of conspiracy and intrigue, the film explores the complex web of politics, power, and hidden agendas, shedding light on the darker side of Indian political history. This movie is considered as a piece of art which will keep you on your toes during the entire 144-min watch time.
7. 'Sarkar Raj', a film by Ram Gopal Verma (RGV) is a 'GodFather' esque political thriller. Set in the murky world of Indian politics, the film follows the powerful Sarkar family as they navigate through complex alliances and betrayals, highlighting the dark underbelly of political power and corruption in society. Its narrative mirrors real-life political dynamics, revealing the intricate webs of power-play and manipulation that often characterize politics.
