10 Breathtaking Locations In Madhya Pradesh For Your Pre-Wedding Shoot

By: Anamika Pathak | January 18, 2024
The wedding season is on and and the craze of pre-wedding photoshoots on the lines of Bollywood couples is running high among the young couples. In case you are also looking for some picturesque places in Madhya Pradesh for a pre-wedding shoot, we handpicked 10 such places for you. Have a look.
1. Orchha Fort: The Orchha fort complex located in Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh is a wonderful place to etch the memories with your partner ahead of the big day.
2. Gwalior Fort: Who wouldn't want to get clicked at the Majestic Gwalior Fort with the love of their life?
3. Dhoopgarh, Pachmarhi: Incase you are looking for some good clicks amid natural scenery, Dhoopgarh hiltop is a beautiful spot to capture both sunsets and sunrises.
4. Ahilya Fort, Maheshwar: Remember the romantic Bollywood song 'Aaj se teri', from the movie Padman? It was shot in Maheshwar. The alluring fort, situated on the banks of Narmada, is a perfect pre-wedding shoot location.
5. Gulawat Lotus Valley: If you want Kashmir's Dal Lake like backdrop, then do try Gulawat Lotus Valley. It is Located 25 km from Indore and makes for a perfect pre-wedding photoshoot location amidst its mesmerising sight of fresh pink blooms and exotic migratory birds.
6. Mandu Fort: Mandu Fort offers the best royal scenery to give your pre-wedding clicks a princely feel.
7. Hanuwantiya Island: Situated about 150 km from Indore and 50 km from Khandwa, Hanuwantiya Island offers a serene exotic feel with its house boats and resorts, all within your native place.
8. Raisen Fort: Another one of the famous forts of Madhya Pradesh, the Raisen Fort has become a common pick among couples for a budget friendly pre-wedding shoot.
9. Dhuandhar Falls: The smoky Dhuandhar Waterfall of Jabalpur is another fascinating spot for a pre-wedding shoot with your life partner.
10. Upper Lake: The scenic beauty of Bhopal's Upper Lake cannot be ignored when choosing the best spot for a pre-wedding shoot.
