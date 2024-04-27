MP: Several Injured As Bus Falls Into 50-Feet Deep Gorge On MP-Maharashtra Border

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus fell into a 50 feet deep gorge in the hills of Karauli village on the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border, 40 kilometres from Burhanpur district headquarters. Several passengers were injured in the accident.

The incident happened on Saturday, around 5:00 am to 6:00 am. As soon as the villagers noticed the bus, the information was given to the police. The villagers along with the police rescued the passengers.

According to the information from injured passengers, the bus, with more than 40 passengers, was on its way from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Akola in Maharashtra.

An injured passenger, Narayan Singh, spoke to ANI and said, "The bus was going from Indore to Akola. The incident happened at around 5:00 am in the morning. I was sleeping... The driver of the bus is responsible for the accident... He was taking the bus through bad roads." After initial treatment at the nearest health centre, everyone was referred to the District Hospital Burhanpur for treatment. There is no news of any death in this accident but all the passengers have suffered minor injuries.

Speaking to ANI, Rajendra Singh Chauhan, Burhanpur Tehsildar, said, "I got the information of the bus accident and the passengers are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Right now, 19 people have been admitted."