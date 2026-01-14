 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils 10 Key Farmer Initiatives For Year 2026, Calls It A Historic Year For Agriculture-- VIDEO
The Madhya Pradesh government has announced 10 key initiatives for farmers. Plans include increasing farmers’ income, promoting organic and eco-friendly farming, improving water and soil management under ‘Per Drop More Crop 2.0’, supporting agri-industries and food processing, encouraging youth participation, promoting research and innovation, and organising training programs across the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a roadmap for farmers, calling 2026 a 'historic year' for farmers and agriculture in the state.

A video has been released by the government, announcing that farmers will remain its top priority, with strong focus on eco-friendly and natural farming, guiding the farmers about the same too. And also improving water and soil management.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that he is committed to doing more than ever before for farmer brothers and sisters across Madhya Pradesh.

Watch the video below :

Through the video, the Government announces 10 initiatives to be followed by them, read below:

New plans have been prepared to help farmers earn more money.

Existing agriculture programmes will be improved so they give better results.

Farmers will be encouraged and guided to use natural/organic farming methods that protect the soil and reduce chemical use.

Special focus on water management under the ‘Per Drop More Crop 2.0’ mission, so farmers can grow more crops using less water.

Steps will be taken to promote soil testing, balanced use of nutrients, and long-term soil care.

Efforts will be made to promote Madhya Pradesh’s farm products globally, helping farmers get better prices in India and abroad.

Agri-businesses and food processing units will be supported to create jobs and add value to crops.

Farmers will get encouragement and support for research projects, innovative ideas, and modern farming techniques, including agri hackathons.

Young people will be motivated to take up farming using technology and new methods.

Programmes and workshops will be organised across the state to help farmers learn new skills and improve their knowledge.

As per the video, the government has prepared new models and plans to bring positive changes in agriculture projects across the state.

The video also mentioned that special training and awareness programmes will be organised for farmers across the state, in order to help farmers learn new techniques, understand government schemes and improve their skills.

