MP News: CM Pragati Portal To Start In MP On Pattern Of Centre; Projects Worth ₹50 Crore To ₹500 Crore Will Be Reviewed |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the state government will launch a CM Pragati Portal on the pattern of the PM Pragati Portal of the Central Government. Yadav made the statement at a press conference in Bhopal on Monday.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, who made a presentation, said the state’s Pragati Portal was ready, through which Yadav would review the progress of projects.

The projects from Rs 50 crore to 500 crore will be accepted through the portal, he said. MP has 209 projects in the project monitoring group, he said, adding that in these projects 322 issues have been raised and 312 solved.

Thirty-nine projects have been put up before the Prime Minister through the Pragati Portal. As many as 124 issues related to the projects came up, and 120 of them were solved.

Nearly 108 projects worth Rs 2.61 lakh crore were completed, and they started functioning. On the other hand, work on 101 projects worth Rs 521 lakh crore is underway.

Congress CM says he got more assistance from NDA govt: Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, once met him at the PMO. According to Yadav, Reddy told him that he had received more assistance from the NDA government. As Andhra Pradesh was made a separate state, Amaravati was being made its capital.

According to Yadav, Reddy also told him a new city was being set up on 30,000 acres with the help of the Central Government.

The states, like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jharkhand, are getting full support from the Central Government, Yadav said.

Yadav goes to Nagpur to see health services there

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said a large number from different parts of the state go to Nagpur for treatment. He said he had gone there to see health services in Nagpur.

Yadav said those who had been responsible for children’s deaths in Chhindwara because of toxic cough syrup were sent to jail. Arrangements are being made so that the medicine samples can be examined in the state, he said.

Check corruption in public welfare schemes: CM

Chief minister Mohan Yadav said activities under “Sankalp Se Samadan” should be carried out in a transparent and time-bound manner. He warned that corruption will not be tolerated at any level and stern action will be taken against the guilty.

He was reviewing the “Sankalp Se Samadan” campaign at Samatava Bhawan of CM House on Wednesday.

Yadav said that corruption mostly appears in revenue-related cases, such as land mutation and similar matters. He urged commissioners to take responsibility to ensure such things do not happen.

Read Also Bhopal News: Sharp Maanjha Threads Pose Serious Risk During Kite Festival

He also asked officers to check corruption in public welfare schemes and stressed publicity of schemes under the campaign. He called for effective implementation and monitoring.

“The activities centered on health check-ups, cleanliness and education should be conducted under the campaign,” he said.