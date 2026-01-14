 Bhopal News: Tradesmen To Undergo 24-Week Training; Proposal Sent To DGP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Tradesmen To Undergo 24-Week Training; Proposal Sent To DGP

Bhopal News: Tradesmen To Undergo 24-Week Training; Proposal Sent To DGP

Fourteen categories of tradesmen in Madhya Pradesh will undergo a uniform 24-week training programme, replacing the existing ad hoc system. A committee led by DIG Rajesh Chandel has proposed the course, including trade-specific training. ADG Training Raja Babu Singh said the proposal has been submitted and is awaiting DGP approval.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Tradesmen To Undergo 24-Week Training; Proposal Sent To DGP | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen types of tradesmen in Madhya Pradesh will now undergo a 24-week training program, officials said. At present, tradesmen receive minimal training, and this may be the first time since the formation of the state that proper training is being planned.

Officials said tradesmen, though designated as constables, also perform duties such as housekeeping and food preparation in officers’ bungalows, units, and messes.

They are expected to display disciplined behavior, but the current basic training does not adequately prepare them to become disciplined, trade-domain-expert policemen.

Until now, basic training for tradesmen has been largely neglected. Range DIGs are responsible for giving 90-day training at their respective range headquarters, but there is no uniform syllabus. Each DIG runs courses independently, sending only test results and exams to police headquarters for approval.

FPJ Shorts
Dombivli East Poll Violence: Shiv Sena Candidates Arrested After Attack On BJP Worker
Dombivli East Poll Violence: Shiv Sena Candidates Arrested After Attack On BJP Worker
Iran Warns Neighbours Of Strikes On US Airbases After Donald Trump’s Intervention Threats
Iran Warns Neighbours Of Strikes On US Airbases After Donald Trump’s Intervention Threats
'House Feels Empty Without Your Laughter': Kriti Sanon Pens Emotional Note For Sister Nupur Sanon & Brother-In-Law Stebin Ben; Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures
'House Feels Empty Without Your Laughter': Kriti Sanon Pens Emotional Note For Sister Nupur Sanon & Brother-In-Law Stebin Ben; Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures
Medical Community Raises Concerns Over NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduced To Zero For Reserved Categories
Medical Community Raises Concerns Over NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduced To Zero For Reserved Categories

The committee

A committee led by DIG Rajesh Chandel, along with SP PTS Umaria, RIs from Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Ujjain, Khargone and PTS officers from Tighra, Rewa and Indore, prepared a comprehensive training proposal.

The committee conducted all deliberations online. ADG Training Raja Babu Singh confirmed the committee submitted its report within the stipulated three-month period, and it is now awaiting DGP approval.

Read Also
MP News: Over 30K People Take Holy Dip At Pahuj River On Makar Sankranti In Datia
article-image

The reconsolidations

In BSF, basic training for tradesmen lasts 42 weeks. The committee suggested a customised programme for the state, recommending a 24-week course, including four weeks of trade-specific training, to adequately prepare personnel for their roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Tradesmen To Undergo 24-Week Training; Proposal Sent To DGP
Bhopal News: Tradesmen To Undergo 24-Week Training; Proposal Sent To DGP
MP News: CM Pragati Portal To Start In MP On Pattern Of Centre; Projects Worth ₹50 Crore To ₹500...
MP News: CM Pragati Portal To Start In MP On Pattern Of Centre; Projects Worth ₹50 Crore To ₹500...
Bhopal News: Over 48,000 Schools, Hospitals And Colleges Exposed To Stray Dogs; State Acts On...
Bhopal News: Over 48,000 Schools, Hospitals And Colleges Exposed To Stray Dogs; State Acts On...
Khelo MP Youth Games: 9-Year-Old MP Kayaking & Canoeing Academy Doesn’t Have Toilet
Khelo MP Youth Games: 9-Year-Old MP Kayaking & Canoeing Academy Doesn’t Have Toilet
Bhopal News: Not Just ‘Chinese’ Manjha, All Varieties Can Be Fatal; Nylon String Coated With...
Bhopal News: Not Just ‘Chinese’ Manjha, All Varieties Can Be Fatal; Nylon String Coated With...