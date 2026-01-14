Bhopal News: Tradesmen To Undergo 24-Week Training; Proposal Sent To DGP | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fourteen types of tradesmen in Madhya Pradesh will now undergo a 24-week training program, officials said. At present, tradesmen receive minimal training, and this may be the first time since the formation of the state that proper training is being planned.

Officials said tradesmen, though designated as constables, also perform duties such as housekeeping and food preparation in officers’ bungalows, units, and messes.

They are expected to display disciplined behavior, but the current basic training does not adequately prepare them to become disciplined, trade-domain-expert policemen.

Until now, basic training for tradesmen has been largely neglected. Range DIGs are responsible for giving 90-day training at their respective range headquarters, but there is no uniform syllabus. Each DIG runs courses independently, sending only test results and exams to police headquarters for approval.

The committee

A committee led by DIG Rajesh Chandel, along with SP PTS Umaria, RIs from Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Ujjain, Khargone and PTS officers from Tighra, Rewa and Indore, prepared a comprehensive training proposal.

The committee conducted all deliberations online. ADG Training Raja Babu Singh confirmed the committee submitted its report within the stipulated three-month period, and it is now awaiting DGP approval.

The reconsolidations

In BSF, basic training for tradesmen lasts 42 weeks. The committee suggested a customised programme for the state, recommending a 24-week course, including four weeks of trade-specific training, to adequately prepare personnel for their roles.