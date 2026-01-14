MP News: RSS Launches Campaign To Stop Illegal Activities; Organisation Keeping An Eye On The Slaughterhouse Case In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The people associated with the RSS have launched a campaign to stop illegal activities in the state. In the state capital itself, the district administration swung into action to dispose of some issues relating to illegal activities after the RSS initiatives.

The organisation is keeping an eye on the slaughterhouse case in Bhopal. The RSS became active after beef was found in a vehicle of the slaughterhouse.

The Sangh took exception to the slaughtering of more animals than the requirement. The administration is strongly acting on the issue of the slaughterhouse at the RSS’s initiative. Earlier, the administration acted in connection with an incident in which the students of a girls’ college in the state capital were exploited.

After the Sangh started taking initiatives, the youths, who were involved in drug trafficking, rapes, and Love Jihad, were exposed. But the district administration woke up to realities only after the Sangh plunged into action.

The RSS also played an important role in the case of drug mafias. The family of Yasin Machhli, who was involved in drug trafficking, had links with some senior BJP leaders.

The administration acted against the culprits because of the RSS. Laying hands on the criminals by issuing cartridges through shooters happened only after the organisation monitored the episode.

The forgery of cartridges in the name of shooting had been going on for a long time. But the administration acted only after the RSS came to the scene.

Similarly, the raid on the Irani Dera, considered a haven for the criminals, was carried out only after the RSS woke the administration up. The place had been a centre of criminal activities for a long time, but the police did not dare to enter there.

The administration is acting against the Irani gang because of the pressure from the Union Home Ministry and the role of the RSS behind the scenes.

According to sources, some more people are on the RSS target. The axe may fall on such people in the coming days.

RSS unable to be harsh on protectors

A few leaders of the BJP are standing as protectors behind criminals in the state capital and other places across the state. The names of the leaders, who have been protecting the criminals, have also come to light. But the Sangh is unable to act strongly against these leaders.