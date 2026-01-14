Indore News: Bus Ram Into Scooter, Then Bursts Into Fire; Passengers Evacuated-- VIDEO

Indore News: Bus Collided Violently With Scooter; After, Bus Caught Fire | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bus rammed into a scooter and within seconds it burst into fire in Indore on Wednesday morning. The youth riding the scooty sustained injuries, while the bus passengers were safely evacuated.

The accident happened around Tukoganj police station area, when the driver of an inter-state bus lost control on the steering. The collision was so severe that the young man fell onto the road and was seriously injured. Immediately after the crash, the bus caught fire, and within minutes the flames engulfed the entire vehicle.

According to the police, a Shukla Brothers bus collided with a scooter in Tukoganj, seriously injuring the rider and causing the bus to catch fire. Firefighters controlled the blaze, all passengers were safely evacuated, and the injured young man was hospitalized.

Video shows flames engulfing bus

Fire erupts in bus after driver hits scooty in Indore's Tukoganj; all passengers evacuated safely#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/5scfWU1Xkd — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 14, 2026

The impact was so severe that the young man fell to the ground and sustained serious injuries. A video of the accident has come to fore, showing a massive fire engulfing the bus. The flames were so intense that it completely charred the windshield of the bus, the driver's compartment, followed by passenger seats. Locals informed the fire station. Fire brigade rushed to the spot to control flames. The clip further shows the firemen trying to douse the flames using water hose. As the fire calmed down due to the water impact, heavy grey smoke could be seen billowing out of the burnt bus.

Firefighters control blaze, injured rider hospitalised

Eyewitnesses said that the fire spread rapidly, causing panic at the scene. Upon receiving the information, the fire brigade arrived and, after considerable effort, managed to extinguish the fire. However, by then, the bus was completely destroyed.

Tukoganj police investigate bus-scooter crash, reviews CCTV

The Tukoganj police have inspected the accident site and launched an investigation. The police are trying to determine how the collision occurred and the actual cause of the fire in the bus. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being reviewed, and eyewitnesses are also being questioned.