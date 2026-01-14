 Indore News: 77-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Seeks Police Help Over Alleged Tenant Fraud
In Indore, 77-year-old Kamlabai, bedridden after hip surgery, reached the Police Commissioner’s Jan Sunwai in an ambulance on Tuesday to report alleged fraud by her tenant. She claimed he illegally occupied the first floor using forged documents. ACP Shivendru Joshi heard her plea inside the ambulance and assured immediate action, including summoning the tenant and verifying the alleged forgery.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 12:14 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 77-year-old bedridden woman reached the Police Commissioner’s Jan Sunwai in an ambulance on Tuesday. After her previous complaints went unaddressed, she sought help at the police control room in Palasia. Upon the instruction of the CP, ACP Annapurna heard her plea directly inside the ambulance.

The woman identified as Kamlabai, a resident of the Annapurna area, reached the hearing lying on a stretcher and CP Santosh Kumar Singh, noting the woman’s critical condition, directed ACP Shivendru Joshi to step outside and conduct the hearing within the vehicle to spare the elderly woman further physical distress.

Kamlabai, who is currently bedridden following her hip surgery, alleged that her tenant has illegally occupied the first floor of her residence using a forged agreement. According to the family, the property on 60-Feet Road was rented to the individual in 2021, but he repeatedly avoided signing a formal rent agreement. Recently, the tenant claimed he had purchased the ground floor for Rs 20 lakh in cash, presenting documents with signatures the family saying are fraudulent.

The elderly woman, who depends on rental income for her survival, said that despite approaching the Annapurna police station and higher officials multiple times, no action had been taken, leading her to visit the commissioner’s office.

During the hearing, ACP Joshi reassured the woman that the police would intervene immediately. He said that the tenant would be called to the police station for questioning and that the facts regarding the alleged forgery would be verified against the ongoing case in the SDM court.

