MP News: Class 9 Students Fail To Name Chief Minister-- MLA’s Surprise Visit Exposes Poor General Knowledge At Khargone's Govt School

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Only one student was able to name the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh during a surprise inspection by local MLA Murli Bhavra at a government school in Karnawad on Monday.

The visit highlighted the low level of general knowledge among students of the school.

According to information, the inspection took place at the Government Higher Secondary School, Karnawad, where the MLA entered classrooms and interacted with Class 9 students.

During the interaction, he asked several basic questions related to general knowledge. When he asked who the Chief Minister of the state was, only one student could give the correct answer. Most students remained silent.

The MLA also asked students to name their local MLA, but none of the students could respond. To continue the interaction in a friendly way, he introduced himself as a sports teacher and kept asking questions. He further asked about elections and local matters, but students were unable to answer.

MLA himself explains important information

After seeing the response, MLA Murli Bhavra took time to explain important information to the students. He spoke about the importance of general knowledge and shared details about local religious and historical places such as Karneshwar Temple, Kawadiya Hill, and Sita Temple.

He also explained the meaning and full form of MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly).

According to the MLA, knowing such basic answers is essential. The incident highlighted the condition of government schools in the state and raised questions about including general knowledge in the education system.

Before leaving, he revealed that he himself is the area’s MLA and encouraged students to improve their awareness.

Several local representatives, including Nagar Parishad President Parasram Patidar, Vice President Rajesh Goyal, and other public representatives, were present.

'Basic G.K.,' says MLA

School principal N.S. Bhandole confirmed that some students were unable to answer the questions during the inspection.

According to the MLA, knowing state's Chief Minister or Prime Minister's name is basic G.K, however the students could not.

Failure to answer these general questions highlights the poor quality of education provided in government schools in state.